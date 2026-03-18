Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Questionable with calf soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark is questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah due to right calf soreness.
Clark is in danger of being out for the second half of this back-to-back set. However, he hasn't seen any playing time in two of Minnesota's last three contests, suggesting Clark is a negligible part of the rotation for now.
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