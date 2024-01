Clark (Achilles) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Clark ruptured his right Achilles tendon in March and underwent surgery but was still selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves expected the rookie to miss at least the first half of the season, and after 31 games and the calendar flipping to 2024, there still hasn't been a substantial update. Until Clark returns to basketball activities, he can be considered month-to-month moving forward.