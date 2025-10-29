Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
It'll be the second straight game on the sidelines for Clark, which should result in more minutes for Bones Hyland and Johnny Juzang. Clark's next chance to play will come Saturday in Chicago.
