Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (neck) is out for Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks.
Clark suffered a neck injury after a collision during Tuesday's exhibition against the Pacers, and he's not yet ready to return. His next opportunity to run the floor will arrive Monday in a preseason matchup against Guangzhou.
