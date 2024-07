Clark (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League matchup against the Magic, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Clark, a 2023 second-round pick, missed his entire rookie campaign while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, but he returned to action during the Las Vegas Summer League. He posted four points (1-8 FG), two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 22 minutes during Thursday's win over the Rockets.