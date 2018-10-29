Okogie will continue to start Monday against the Lakers, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Okogie will get the nod yet again as Andrew Wiggins (quad) continues to sit out. The 20-year-old has averaged just under 27 minutes per game since Wiggins sustained the injury, but that average will likely plummet upon the return of Wiggins, who seems to be nearing a comeback.