Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Well-rounded line in win
Okogie collected 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Okogie filled up the stat sheet while earning at least 30 minutes and reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game. With the Timberwolves dealing with a laundry list of injuries (Robert Covington, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague all out for the rest of the season, Luol Deng and Taj Gibson listed as day-to-day), Okogie is likely to continue receiving a lot of playing time across the last nine games of his rookie campaign.
