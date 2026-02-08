Phillips (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

The Timberwolves acquired Phillips and Ayo Dosunmu from the Bulls on Thursday. The former was originally tabbed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a right wrist sprain, but Phillips has been given the green light to make his debut with Minnesota. He averaged 9.5 minutes per game off the bench with the Bulls and will provide the Timberwolves with frontcourt depth behind Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.