Phillips (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Phillips was traded from Chicago to Minnesota on Thursday, though he's still dealing with a right wrist sprain and may have to wait to make his Timberwolves debut. The 22-year-old forward isn't guaranteed meaningful playing time for Minnesota but will provide depth in the frontcourt. Over 35 regular-season appearances (two starts) for Chicago before the trade, he averaged 2.8 points in 9.5 minutes per game.

