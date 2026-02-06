This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Timberwolves' Julian Phillips: Won't play Friday
Phillips (recently traded) will not play Friday against the Pelicans.
Phillips was acquired from Chicago on Thursday and will not play until his trade is finalized. He averaged just 9.5 minutes per game in a limited role with the Bulls, and he is not expected to see significant playing time in Minnesota initially.