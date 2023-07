Miller notched 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes of Friday's 102-88 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Miller was the lone pick the Timberwolves made in the 2023 NBA draft after they acquired him in a trade with the Spurs. The 6-foot-9 forward has impressive size and athleticism on the wings, and while he is considered quite raw, it was nice to see him hit a couple shots from deep and defend at a high level.