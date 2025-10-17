default-cbs-image
Miller is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the 76ers.

The Timberwolves are resting their regulars in this final preseason tune-up, so Miller will get the chance to play extended minutes. This will be the final opportunity for the Canadian forward to show he deserves a steady role off the bench in a crowded frontcourt.

