The Timberwolves recalled Miler from the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Thursday.
Miller is coming off a dominant performance in the G League, tallying 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal. However, the rookie forward is unlikely to receive significant playing time for the Timberwolves while in the NBA.
