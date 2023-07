Miller tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 Summer League loss to Atlanta.

Miller has been one of the Summer League's standouts so far and is looking like a steal as a second-round pick for Minnesota. Miller was able to effectively use his long frame Wednesday to bother shots at the rim.