Garza is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with low back spasms.

Garza hasn't played at the NBA or G League level since making a two-minute cameo for the Timberwolves on Dec. 20, and because he hasn't been featured on the injury report over the past two weeks, his appearance Wednesday is presumably the result of something that cropped up during practice. Even if Garza is able to move past the back issue ahead of Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, he's unlikely to see any playing time unless the game turns into a blowout.