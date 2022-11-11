The Timberwolves transferred Garza from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Garza will be available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies after being promoted to the active roster. The big man has been playing well with the Iowa Wolves and could see some minutes as a reserve with Naz Reid (illness) sidelined.
