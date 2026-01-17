Conley logged six points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to the Rockets.

Conley remained in the starting lineup, logging at least 20 minutes for the second straight game. As has been the story all season, Conley struggled to provide viable contributions, having scored double digits only three times thus far. In 36 appearances, the veteran is averaging just 5.1 points and 3.0 assists in 18.6 minutes per game.