Gobert accumulated 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 127-120 win over Golden State.

The double-double was his 10th of the season, and third in five games since the calendar flipped to December. On the month so far, Gobert is averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 boards, 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting an absurd 80.5 percent from the floor -- he's missed only eight of his 41 FG attempts.