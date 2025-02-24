Gobert (back) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
Gobert can't seem to shake his back spasms and will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Lakers. Naz Reid will likely continue to start and is averaging 23.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.7 blocks over his last three games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Still out against OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Iffy for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Efficient double-double•