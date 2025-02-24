Gobert (back) will not play Monday against the Thunder.

Gobert can't seem to shake his back spasms and will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Lakers. Naz Reid will likely continue to start and is averaging 23.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.7 blocks over his last three games.