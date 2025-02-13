Gobert is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to low back spasms.
Gobert is in danger of missing his first game of the season Thursday due to back spasms. If the defensive stalwart is ultimately ruled out, Naz Reid and Luka Garza will likely receive increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
