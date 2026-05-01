Shannon is in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Nuggets on Thursday.

Shannon is the next man up after Ayo Dosunmu (calf) was ruled out for Thursday's matchup. Shannon and Bones Hyland should be in for a sizable uptick in minutes with Dosunmu, Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) unavailable for Game 6.