Brown will move to the bench for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Jaden McDaniels is returning to the starting lineup after missing the past eight games with an ankle injury. Brown fared well in that span, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. Moving forward, Brown could struggle to find consistent minutes with the Timberwolves getting healthier.
