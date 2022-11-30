Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Tuesday that Lillard (calf) is feeling better and is starting to do on-court work, but still has not timetable on a return, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Lillard has missed the last four games due to a calf strain he suffered Nov. 19 against the Jazz. The superstar point guard originally believed that the injury would only keep him out for a few games, but it may be much longer. Justise Winslow will likely continue to start in his absence. Lillard is almost certainly out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, meaning a return for Saturday's game against the Jazz is the earliest possibility.