Avdija finished Sunday's 117-110 win over the Kings with 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes.

Avdija was given the green light to return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a lower-back strain. The injury didn't appear to bother the sixth-year pro, who led both teams in scoring while recording his 12th 30-point-plus performance of the season. Portland doesn't play its next game until Thursday against Miami, so Avdija will have additional time to recover ahead of that contest.