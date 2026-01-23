Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Exits with back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija won't return to Thursday's game against the Heat due to a back injury. He'll end the night with 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.
Avdija checked out of the game with 10:03 remaining in the third quarter and was later seen wearing a wrap on his back. The team announced shortly after that he wouldn't return the game. Avdija recently returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-back strain, so this is a concerning development.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Drops 30 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Will play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Could return Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Out vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Confirmed out for Thursday•