Avdija won't return to Thursday's game against the Heat due to a back injury. He'll end the night with 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

Avdija checked out of the game with 10:03 remaining in the third quarter and was later seen wearing a wrap on his back. The team announced shortly after that he wouldn't return the game. Avdija recently returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-back strain, so this is a concerning development.