Clingan racked up three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pistons.

Clingan remains a work in progress on the offensive end, but his production on the glass and his ability to alter shots on defense continues to keep his fantasy value afloat in deeper formats. In his last 10 games, Clingan has produced 6.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 21.1 minutes.