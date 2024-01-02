Reath (back) won't play Monday against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Reath was added to the injury report as doubtful, so this update isn't a real surprise. His next opportunity to return will arrive Wednesday in Dallas.
