Reath (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Reath and Deandre Ayton (illness) are both questionable after missing Thursday's game against Detroit. Jabari Walker had a strong showing in their absence, posting 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 43 minutes.
