Reath was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Mavericks after being assessed a flagrant two foul, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. He'll finish with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist over six minutes.

Reath never really got into a rhythm Wednesday, picking up four fouls in six minutes, including the offensive foul that resulted in a flagrant two. With Reath removed from the contest, Ibou Badji remains the Trail Blazers' lone traditional center, meaning Jabari Walker could be forced to see some action at the five Wednesday. Reath should be back in action for Friday's rematch with Dallas.