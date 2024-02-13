Reath (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Reath has missed two straight contests while recovering from a right knee injury, but he should be cleared in time to take the court Tuesday evening. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
