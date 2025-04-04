Reath is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls with right knee soreness.
Reath picked up this issue Thursday against the Raptors and left the game for good after six minutes. If he's unable to go Friday, Jabari Walker could pick up a handful of minutes.
