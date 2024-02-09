Reath (knee) will not play Thursday against the Pistons.

Reath will join Deandre Ayton (illness) on the sidelines, leaving Ibou Badji to fill the void at the five-spot. Badji is expected to start, and with Portland desperate for depth, he could be someone to consider as a streamer in deeper leagues. Reath's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Pelicans.