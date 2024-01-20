Reath will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Pacers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
This is an expected move with Deandre Ayton (knee) returning from a 12-game absence. Reath has fared very well as a fill-in starter this season, posting averages of 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.
