Reath supplied 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 139-103 loss to Dallas.

Reath was swapped into the starting lineup for Ibou Badji for Friday's game. It was a blowout loss for the Trail Blazers, but Reath seven rebounds was tied for most on the team with Toumani Camara. Reath has played at least 27 minutes in two of his last three games and has carved a larger role for himself in Portland's rotation.