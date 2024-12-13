Reath (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Reath was listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers before being downgraded to out, so it looks as though he'll miss his second straight game. The team should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
