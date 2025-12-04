Trail Blazers' Duop Reath: Unproductive in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reath had four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 victory over the Cavaliers.
Reath was unable to take advantage of the opportunity with Robert Williams (knee) out, as he ceded some minutes to rookie Yang Hansen. With Williams slated to return Friday, Reath will return to irrelevancy.
