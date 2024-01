Reath (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Reath is amid a three-game absence due to lower back soreness. This absence comes on the heels of the 27-year-old rookie booming for 25 points Dec. 26 against Sacramento. For the season, Reath is connecting on 35.9 of 3.9 threes per game while averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per-36 minutes.