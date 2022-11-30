Hart is a question mark for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Hart's ankle issue surfaced during Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, where he logged 33 minutes. Hart figures to see plenty of work again Wednesday if given the green light, but confirmation of his status will not surface until closer to the opening tip.
