Wiggins finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 102-99 loss to the Clippers.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors in scoring, but Wiggins certainly made his presence felt with an efficient performance. Wiggins reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Oct. 27, when he also achieved that mark against the Clippers, but for the most part, his fantasy output has been disappointing. He's averaging just 13.5 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field since the beginning of November.