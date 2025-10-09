Hield tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Warriors elected to start Moses Moody over Hield and Brandin Podziemski in the matchup. Although Hield's three-point prowess is an aid in category formats, his chances for consistent production are stymied by the talent ahead of him on the depth chart. The 32-year-old journeyman will get more minutes if he's connecting early from the perimeter, as Steve Kerr tends to run with a hot hand if it's available.