Hield provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hield was sharp from beyond the arc, but his scoring contributions weren't enough to prevent the loss as Minnesota recovered its home-court advantage for the time being. Hield should continue to play at a high level for the Warriors and most of his fantasy upside should come from his scoring and three-point shooting. He's scored in double digits while making at least four threes in each of his last four appearances.