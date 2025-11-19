Hield (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Hield was able to play through this illness Tuesday against Miami, finishing with two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 15 minutes. Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (knees) have already been ruled out and Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (illness) are questionable, so there will be a ton of touches up for grabs if Hield is able to give it a go once again.