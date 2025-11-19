default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hield (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Hield was able to play through this illness Tuesday against Miami, finishing with two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 15 minutes. Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (knees) have already been ruled out and Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (illness) are questionable, so there will be a ton of touches up for grabs if Hield is able to give it a go once again.

More News