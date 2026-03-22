Melton ended Saturday's 126-110 loss to Atlanta with 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes.

Melton was given the green light to play Saturday after initially being tagged as questionable due to a knee injury. Although he played just 22 minutes, the veteran wing still led the Warriors in scoring and gave the team a boost in the second quarter with nine points in the frame. Since joining the Warriors' starting lineup permanently in early February, Melton has averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.6 steals over 25.0 minutes per game.