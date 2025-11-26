Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Practicing in G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Warriors assigned Melton (knee) to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Slater notes that Melton will be recalled shortly. The move is expected to give Melton some practice reps amid the late stages of his rehab from a torn ACL. The veteran guard's earliest possible season debut date is Saturday against the Pelicans.
