Melton is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to left adductor soreness.

After Monday's loss to Utah, head coach Steve Kerr said Melton was limited to 20 minutes so that he could play Tuesday. However, while Melton had previously sat out one half of back-to-back sets due to left knee injury maintenance, he's now on the Warriors' injury report with a new health concern. The questionable tag implies that Melton could still play Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors ultimately erred on the side of caution and held him out.