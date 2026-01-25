Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Will play Sunday, not Monday
Melton (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Melton popped up on the injury report due to left knee injury management, but he will be available for Sunday's game that was postponed from Saturday. He scored 22 points in 23 minutes during the Warriors' 123-115 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, which was Golden State's second game without Jimmy Butler (knee -- ACL). Melton will not play in the second-leg of Golden State's back-to-back set Monday in a rematch against Minnesota, per Jack.
