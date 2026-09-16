Smith agreed to a training camp contract with the Warriors on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Smith, who posted 21 points and nine rebounds off the bench in the Warriors' Summer League title game win over the Grizzlies, is set to compete for a spot on the team's regular-season roster. The 24-year-old appeared in 29 G League games between the Santa Cruz Warriors and College Park Skyhawks last season, averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 21.4 minutes per tilt.