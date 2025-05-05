Green totaled 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 win over the Rockets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Green scored double-digits for the first time in the series, providing the Warriors with an unexpected yet welcome offensive boost. In what was a hard-fought series, the Warriors emerged victorious over the Rockets and will now move on to face the Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs. There is no love lost between the two teams, making it an intriguing matchup.