Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green was ejected from Saturday's game after picking up two technical fouls, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.
Green only lasted nine minutes before getting booted out of Saturday's game, and he'll end his evening with four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one turnover. Green now has six technical fouls on the season.
