Green logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Green delivered a serviceable effort but ultimately left a lot to be desired in the Game 4 loss. Golden State has fallen in a hole without Stephen Curry (hamstring) and will need to turn things around quicksmart. As one of the leaders of the team, Green will need to lift his game or the series could be over sooner rather than later.